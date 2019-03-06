|
Fernand Joseph Ponvelle Jr., 68, a native and resident of Thibodaux, passed away on Sunday, March 3, 2019.
A burial will be held at a later date.
He is survived by his loving wife of 42 years, Linda C. Ponvelle; son, Francis Ponvelle and companion, Kimberly Terracina; daughters, Rita P. Pamplin and Patricia Ponvelle; grandchildren, Jessie Pamplin Jr., Seth Pamplin, Josh Ponvelle, Mallory Pamplin, and Emmalyn Ponvelle; brothers, Ulisse, Leroy, Clarence, Robert, Jerry, and Anthony Ponvelle; and sisters, Mary P. Carpenter and Diane Moreaux.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Fernand J. Ponvelle Sr. and Rita Navarre Ponvelle; brother, Leander Ponvelle; sister, Eunice P. Gros; and son-in-law, Jessie Pamplin Sr.
Landry's Funeral Home Inc. is in charge of arrangements.
Published in Houma Today & The Daily Comet from Mar. 6 to Mar. 7, 2019