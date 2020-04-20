|
|
Florella Molaison Berthelot, 85, died on Tuesday, April 14, 2020. She was a native and resident of Thibodaux. A private graveside burial was held on April 16, at St. Joseph Cemetery by Father Vic. A memorial service will be held at a future date to celebrate her life.
She is survived by her husband of 63 years, Steve Berthelot; daughters, Jennifer Prejean and Kim Berthelot; sons, Gregory (Rhonda) Berthelot, and Kevin (Alyson) Berthelot; grandchildren, Gretchen (Brent) Talbot, Lauren Prejean, Morgan Berthelot and Eric Berthelot; great-grandchild, Stella Talbot; and sisters, Margaret Molaison and Ruby Boudreaux.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Oscar and Elda Bernard Molaison; son-in-law, John Prejean; brother, Claude Molaison; and sister, Geraldine Boudreaux.
She enjoyed sewing, cooking and traveling.
The family would like to extend their gratitude to Dr. Chester Boudreaux, Heather Thomassie, NP, Lafourche Home for the Aged staff, and Notre Dame Hospice.
In Florella's memory a donation can be made to the .
Landry's Funeral Home, Inc. is in charge of arrangements.
Published in Houma Today & The Daily Comet from Apr. 20 to Apr. 21, 2020