Florence Ann (Flo) Lacomb, age 66, of Sulphur, La., last residing in Houma, passed into the loving arms of our Lord on Saturday, March 28, 2020. Born in Midland, La., on May 27, 1953, to a family which would ultimately bless her with seven siblings. The family settled in Sulphur, where she graduated from Sulphur High School, married, and had two children. She was a fixture at Sulphur Glass Co. for decades, while helping to develop a successful business, and before moving on to other endeavors.
Florence loved Jesus, lived for her family and loved spending time or cooking a good meal for anyone she could. Fishing, crabbing and singing songs with the grandchildren at her home on Moss Lake were all that was needed to put a smile on her face.
Due to current restrictions resulting from the coronavirus pandemic, a small private burial will be held in Houma, with a celebration of life to follow at a later date.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations to a GoFundMe page (gf.me/u/xtn5jy) set up to assist in the payment of outstanding medical bills from her battle with illness.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Floyd Lacomb Sr. and Dorothy Benoit; and brothers, Floyd "Bubba" Lacomb Jr. and Robert "B.O." Lacomb.
Florence is survived by her husband, Nolan Thibodaux; siblings, Linda Matte, Peggy Mays, Timothy Lacomb, Cindy Austin, and Tammy Leblanc; her children and their spouses, Toby and John Picard, and Mark and Tracy Burgess Jr.; 16 grandchildren; four great-grandchildren; four stepchildren, Wendy Authement, Kayela Thibodaux, Nicholas Thibodaux, and Jeremy Thibodaux; and a large number of extended family members and friends who will miss her dearly.
Our Lord promises in John 10:27-29: "My sheep listen to my voice; I know them, and they follow me. I give them eternal life, and they shall never perish; no one will snatch them out of my hand. My father, who has given them to me, is greater than all; no one can snatch them out of my Father's hand."
Published in Houma Today & The Daily Comet from Mar. 31 to Apr. 1, 2020