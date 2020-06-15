Florence Boudreaux Cortez, 81, died at 10:25 p.m. on Friday, June 12, 2020. Born on November 2, 1938, she was a native and resident of Thibodaux.



A visitation will be held on Thursday, June 18, 2020 from 8:30 a.m. until 10:45 a.m. at Ordoyne Funeral Home. Mass of Christian Burial will begin at 11 a.m. at Saint Joseph Co-Cathedral, with burial following at Saint Joseph Cemetery.



Florence is survived by her son, Leroy Cortez, Jr. (Melissa); grandchildren, Nicole King (Billy), and Bethany Godfrey (Matthew); step-granddaughter, Brooke Dempster (Clint); great-grandchildren, Zylie, Zoie and Zayden King, Stella and Syrus Godfrey; step-great-grandchildren, Charleigh and Camryn Dempster; brother, Ernest Boudreaux; and sisters, Annette Andras, Audrey Andras, Doris Sanchez, and Dorothy Clement.



She is preceded in death by her husband, Leroy Cortez Sr.; son, Steve Cortez; parents, Anatole and Julie Marie Boudreaux; brothers, Nolan and Clement Boudreaux; and sisters, Rosemary Andras, Marion Andras, and Marguerite Percle.



The family would like to thank the staffs of Audubon Health and Rehab and St. Catherine's Hospice for their care.



Ordoyne Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store