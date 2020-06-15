Florence Boudreaux Cortez
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Florence's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Florence Boudreaux Cortez, 81, died at 10:25 p.m. on Friday, June 12, 2020. Born on November 2, 1938, she was a native and resident of Thibodaux.

A visitation will be held on Thursday, June 18, 2020 from 8:30 a.m. until 10:45 a.m. at Ordoyne Funeral Home. Mass of Christian Burial will begin at 11 a.m. at Saint Joseph Co-Cathedral, with burial following at Saint Joseph Cemetery.

Florence is survived by her son, Leroy Cortez, Jr. (Melissa); grandchildren, Nicole King (Billy), and Bethany Godfrey (Matthew); step-granddaughter, Brooke Dempster (Clint); great-grandchildren, Zylie, Zoie and Zayden King, Stella and Syrus Godfrey; step-great-grandchildren, Charleigh and Camryn Dempster; brother, Ernest Boudreaux; and sisters, Annette Andras, Audrey Andras, Doris Sanchez, and Dorothy Clement.

She is preceded in death by her husband, Leroy Cortez Sr.; son, Steve Cortez; parents, Anatole and Julie Marie Boudreaux; brothers, Nolan and Clement Boudreaux; and sisters, Rosemary Andras, Marion Andras, and Marguerite Percle.

The family would like to thank the staffs of Audubon Health and Rehab and St. Catherine's Hospice for their care.

Ordoyne Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Houma Today from Jun. 15 to Jun. 16, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Ordoyne Funeral Home, LLC - Thibodaux
1489 Saint Patrick Street
Thibodaux, LA 70301
(985) 448-0753
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved