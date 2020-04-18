|
|
Florence "Sugar" Braud Breaux, 92, passed away surrounded by her loving family at 4:50 p.m., Tuesday, April 14, 2020. Florence was a native of New Orleans and longtime resident of Thibodaux, La., and resident of Houma, La.
Mrs. Breaux's family will hold private services with burial at St. Francis No. 2 Cemetery.
Florence is survived by her daughter, Beth Ann Breaux; and niece, Myrna Bourg and husband Alvin "A.J." Bourg.
She is also survived by numerous loving nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Scuddy Joseph Breaux Jr.; parents, Edward Joseph Braud and Nellie Boudreaux Braud; and siblings, Ena Boudreaux, Freddie Braud, Cecile "Hazel" Eschete, Lawrence Braud, Marie Bourg, Edward Broud Jr., Millard "Bill" Braud and Francis "Frank" Braud.
Florence was an educator for Terrebonne Parish School Board. She dedicated 30 years to Terrebonne Parish teaching and educating the youth of the parish. She was a member of the Retired Teachers Association in Terrebonne Parish. She was a parishioner of St. Bernadette Catholic Church in Houma.
Florence was a wonderful person and skilled cook. She also enjoyed her time working in her garden. She was a lifelong friend to many people. She will be dearly missed by her many family and friends; she will be always loved and never forgotten.
Florence's family would like to thank Mrs. Larke Picou for her love and care shown to Florence and family during their times of need.
In lieu of flowers, the family request donations to be sent to St. Jude's Children's' Hospital in Memphis, Tenn.
Chauvin Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
Published in Houma Today & The Daily Comet from Apr. 18 to Apr. 20, 2020