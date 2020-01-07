Home

Florence Cecile Dugas David Obituary
Mrs. Florence Cecile Dugas David, age 92, a native of Thibodaux and resident of Pierre Part, passed away on Sunday, Jan. 5, at her daughter's home. Florence was born in Thibodaux on Sept. 10, 1927, to the late Oscar E. and Alida Toups Dugas. She worked between1975 and 2003 as a retail clothing store clerk for the former Janice LeBlanc's, Stella's Young Fashions, and lastly at the House of Fashion where she retired . Her favorite pastimes over the years were going to the casino with friends as well as Saints and LSU football.

A visitation will be held in her honor from 5:30 p.m. until 9 p.m. on Thursday, Jan. 9, at Landry's Funeral Home in Thibodaux. Visitation will resume on Friday, Jan. 10, at St. Joseph Co-Cathedral from 9 a.m. until the Mass of Christian Burial at 11 a.m. Burial will follow in St. Joseph Cemetery in Thibodaux.

She is survived by her only daughter, Carol Landry and her husband Larry of Pierre Part; her two grandchildren, Kelli E. Landry and Kevin J. Landry of Lafayette; sister-in-law, Lillie Andras Dugas of Thibodaux; nephews, John Lanier (Mary Ann) of Winnsboro, TX; Rickie Lanier (Gaile) of Longview, TX; and Gerald David (Lorena) of Thibodaux; and niece, Patricia David Chiasson (Ronnie) of Houma.

She was preceded in death by her parents; her brother, Morris Dugas of Thibodaux; her sister and brother-in-law, Marie Louise and Lonnie Lanier of Winnsboro, TX; her niece, Grace David Hebert and nephew, Tarlton David, both of Thibodaux; and her loving husband of 54 years, Irvy T. David.

Landry's Funeral Home Inc. is in charge of arrangements.
Published in Houma Today & The Daily Comet from Jan. 7 to Jan. 8, 2020
