Florence Smith
Florence Smith departed this life on Saturday, May 30, 2020 at Lake Ascension Community Hospital in Gonzales. She was 62, a native of Belle Rose and a resident of Thibodaux.

Visitation will be held on Saturday, June 13 at Christ Baptist Church in Belle Rose, from 9 a.m. to religious services at 11 a.m. Burial in church cemetery.

Florence is survived by her sons, Frederick Deboue, Davis, Sylvester and Carl Smith; daughters, Lekisha Deboue and Sophia and Evelina Smith; brother, Junious Deboue; sister, Agnes Dumas; and 17 grandchildren.

She is preceded in death by her husband, Freddie Smith; parents, Rosalie and Junious Spot; son, Quincy Spot; two sisters and two brothers.

Arrangements by Williams & Southall Funeral Home, 5414 La. 1, Napoleonville.

Published in Houma Today from Jun. 11 to Jun. 12, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Williams and Southall Funeral Home
5414 Highway 1
Napoleonville, LA 70390
(985) 369-7231
