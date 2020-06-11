Florence Smith departed this life on Saturday, May 30, 2020 at Lake Ascension Community Hospital in Gonzales. She was 62, a native of Belle Rose and a resident of Thibodaux.



Visitation will be held on Saturday, June 13 at Christ Baptist Church in Belle Rose, from 9 a.m. to religious services at 11 a.m. Burial in church cemetery.



Florence is survived by her sons, Frederick Deboue, Davis, Sylvester and Carl Smith; daughters, Lekisha Deboue and Sophia and Evelina Smith; brother, Junious Deboue; sister, Agnes Dumas; and 17 grandchildren.



She is preceded in death by her husband, Freddie Smith; parents, Rosalie and Junious Spot; son, Quincy Spot; two sisters and two brothers.



Arrangements by Williams & Southall Funeral Home, 5414 La. 1, Napoleonville.



