Florentine Cletta J. "Fox" Blanchard, a retired teacher, and a native and resident of Napoleonville, departed this life on Saturday, June 8, 2019.
Visitation from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. on Friday, June 14 at Williams and Southall Funeral Home, 5414 Hwy 1 in Napoleonville and from 9 a.m. to religious services at 11 a.m. on Saturday, June 15 at Bright Morning Star Baptist Church in Napoleonville. Burial in Church Cemetery.
Florentine is survived by her daughters, Herbaline Joseph and Bernadette Blanchard; granddaughters, Kimatakaya and Nadeia Joseph, and Elizabeth Jacobs; great-grandchildren, Lyric Miller, Quintasia Jacobs, Sed'rell Howard, and Kane Newman; and numerous other relatives and friends.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Willie J. Blanchard; parents, Walter and Stella C. Jupiter; daughter, Anthonette Oubre; son, Gregory Blanchard; one grandson; four siblings; two aunts; and seven uncles.
Arrangements by Williams & Southall Funeral Home in Napoleonville.
Published in Houma Today & The Daily Comet from June 13 to June 14, 2019