Falgout Funeral Homes, LLC
211 Westside Blvd
Houma, LA 70363
985-876-5442
Service
Private
To be announced at a later date
Our Lady of Prompt Succor Cemetery
Floyd A. Cheramie Obituary
Floyd A. Cheramie, 66, a native and resident of Golden Meadow, passed away on
Sunday, May, 10, 2020. A private service will be held at Our Lady of Prompt Succor Cemetery due to Covid-19.

Floyd is survived by his mother, Rose R. Cheramie; brother, Dean (Helen) Cheramie; sisters, Susan Martin and Lena (Donald) Duet; and numerous nieces, nephews and godchildren.

He was preceded in death by his father, Florenz "Brod" Cheramie; grandparents,
Edgar and Lydia Rogers, Walter, Sr. and Alphonsine Cheramie; and brother-in-law, James
Martin.

Floyd was a simple man and everyone who knew him loved him. He will be sadly missed by his family and friends.

Falgout Funeral Homes L.L.C. is in charge of arrangements.
Published in Houma Today & The Daily Comet from May 12 to May 13, 2020
