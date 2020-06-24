Floyd Glynn Price, 83, a native of Coushatta, La., and resident of Houma, passed away on June 21, 2020.



A memorial visitation will be held in his honor on Friday, June 26, at Samart Funeral Home, West Park, Gray from 10 a.m. until funeral time at 12 noon.



He is survived by his children, Kelly P Corte and Floyd Nolan Price and wife, Lisa; grandchildren, Dustin Price, Chase Corte and wife, Arlene, Trevor Price, and Dylan Price.



He was preceded in death by his wife, Nora Barbo Price; parents, John and Velton Long Price; and one sister and four brothers.



He was a hard worker who was self-taught and made many advancements in his career. He also loved to be outdoors hunting, fishing, and gardening. He spent lots of time with his grandchildren teaching them all he knew. He will be dearly missed by all who knew him.



Samart Funeral Home of Houma, West Park is in charge of arrangements.



