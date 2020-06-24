Floyd Glynn Price
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Floyd's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Floyd Glynn Price, 83, a native of Coushatta, La., and resident of Houma, passed away on June 21, 2020.

A memorial visitation will be held in his honor on Friday, June 26, at Samart Funeral Home, West Park, Gray from 10 a.m. until funeral time at 12 noon.

He is survived by his children, Kelly P Corte and Floyd Nolan Price and wife, Lisa; grandchildren, Dustin Price, Chase Corte and wife, Arlene, Trevor Price, and Dylan Price.

He was preceded in death by his wife, Nora Barbo Price; parents, John and Velton Long Price; and one sister and four brothers.

He was a hard worker who was self-taught and made many advancements in his career. He also loved to be outdoors hunting, fishing, and gardening. He spent lots of time with his grandchildren teaching them all he knew. He will be dearly missed by all who knew him.

Samart Funeral Home of Houma, West Park is in charge of arrangements.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Houma Today from Jun. 24 to Jun. 25, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUN
26
Visitation
10:00 - 12:00 PM
Samart Funeral Home Of Houma, West Park
Send Flowers
JUN
26
Funeral
12:00 PM
Samart Funeral Home Of Houma, West Park
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Samart Funeral Home Of Houma, West Park
4511 West Park Ave
Gray, LA 70359
(985) 872-9685
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved