Chauvin Funeral Home - Houma
5899 Hwy 311
Houma, LA 70360
(985) 868-2536
Visitation
Friday, Feb. 21, 2020
5:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Chauvin Funeral Home - Houma
5899 Hwy 311
Houma, LA 70360
Visitation
Saturday, Feb. 22, 2020
9:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Chauvin Funeral Home - Houma
5899 Hwy 311
Houma, LA 70360
Funeral service
Saturday, Feb. 22, 2020
11:00 AM
Chauvin Funeral Home - Houma
5899 Hwy 311
Houma, LA 70360
Floyd Ruffin Sr. Obituary
Floyd Ruffin Sr., age 84, passed away on Tuesday, Feb. 11, 2020, surrounded by his loving family. Floyd was a lifelong resident of Gibson.

Relatives and friends of the family are invited to attend the visitation in the Magnolia Chapel at Chauvin Funeral Home on Friday, Feb. 21, from 5 until 8 p.m. Visitation will resume Saturday, Feb. 22, beginning at 9 a.m. until the funeral service at 11 a.m. Burial will follow in Live Oak Cemetery.

Floyd is survived by his loving wife of 59 years, Annette Riley Ruffin; children Tanya Ruffin Brown (Elliot), Floyd Ruffin Jr., Tina Ruffin, Terrilyn Ruffin, Ferron Ruffin Sr. and Furnell Ruffin; 20 grandchildren; 13 great-grandchildren; and brothers John Celestine Sr. and Gerald Ruffin.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Rufus Ruffin Sr. and Daisy Bell Matthews; and siblings, Rufus Ruffin Jr., Larry Ruffin, Belvin Ruffin, Rutha Mae Daggs, Betty R. Johnson, Roland Payne and Rosa Bell Wolfe.

Floyd was a loving husband, father, grandfather and great-grandfather. He loved his family dearly and enjoyed spending quality time with his grandchildren. He was an avid fisherman, loved tending to his vegetable garden, and cutting his grass. Anyone who knew Floyd knew he was very meticulous and took pride in his work. He was an operator at Transcontinental Gas and Pipeline of Gibson until his retirement.

Floyd will be dearly missed by all and now rests in the arms of Jehovah God.

Chauvin Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
Published in Houma Today & The Daily Comet from Feb. 19 to Feb. 20, 2020
