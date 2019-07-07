|
|
Fonda Ann Garrett-Aleman, 58, a native of Delevan, Ill., and resident of Houma, La., passed away surrounded by her family and friends at home on July 6, 2019.
A visitation will be held in her honor on Wednesday, July 10, 2019, at Samart Funeral Home of Houma, West Park - Gray, La. from 5 p.m. until 9 p.m. The burial will be in private at a later date. She is survived by her loving spouse and companion for 20 years, Julie Ann Aleman; son, Joshua Aleman and wife, Brittani; daughter, Macy Breaux Aleman; Vanessa and Veronica Thibodeaux and Kristy Aleman, who are children who held a special place in Fonda's heart; grandson, Joshua Williams Jr.; nephew, Brian Garrett; nieces, Abby Garrett and Laura Kirici; and great nephew, Rowan Garrett.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Mary Ruth Thomas Garrett and David Glen Garrett; brother, Curtis William Garrett; best friend, Amy Loupe; niece, Amanda Thibodeaux; father-in-law, Allen Joseph Aleman; and sister-in-law, Cindy Marie Aleman Craft.
She was a registered respiratory therapist; however, she worked with Julie as an office manager at Aleman's Repair. She enjoyed sitting by her pool and having friends and family over. She liked to cook and knit for others. She will be greatly missed by all who knew her, especially her family.
The family would like to thank Roger Craft, Debbie Hanchey, Bob and Debra Stewart, and Cindy and Steve Bickford for all the love and support given to Fonda during her final days. The family would also like to thank St. Joseph Hospice for their support.
Online condolences can be given at www.samartfuneralhome.com. Samart Funeral Home of Houma, LLC is in charge of arrangements.
Published in Houma Today & The Daily Comet from July 7 to July 8, 2019