Forrest Anthony Travirca III, a native of Bay St. Louis, Mississippi and resident of Lockport passed away Friday, April 19, 2019, age 72.
Visitation will be held from 5 to 8 p.m. Tuesday, April 23 at Falgout Funeral Home in Lockport and will continue from 10 a.m. until noon Wednesday. Funeral services will be held at noon with burial to follow in Holy Savior Cemetery.
Forrest is survived by his wife of 52 years, Eleanor Seal Travirca; sons, Allen Sr. (Kathy), Forrest IV (Christina), and Timothy (Terri); grandchildren, Allen Jr., Shelbi, Ethan, Emma, Lawrence, Jennifer, Mindy, Ryan and Tessie; great-grandchildren, Somer, Rylee and Olivia and his beloved dog, Beaux Jangles.
He is preceded in death by his parents, Forrest Jr. and Joan Travirca; grandparents, Forrest Sr. and Ester Travirca; brother, Micheal Travirca and sister, Susan Travirca.
Forrest was a Vietnam veteran who served in the U.S. Navy. He was a dedicated member of the American Legion holding positions of Department of Louisiana commander and judge advocate along with 3rd district commander. He was also Lockport Post 83 commander for many years. Forrest was retired from the Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries and a federal marine agent. He was scoutmaster for 25 years of Lockport Boy Scout Troop 332.
He was loved by many and will be missed by all.
Falgout Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
Published in Houma Today & The Daily Comet from Apr. 20 to Apr. 22, 2019