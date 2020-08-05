Frances Ann Picou Doucette, age 82, passed away surrounded by her loving family on Wednesday, July 29, 2020. She was a native of Houma and a resident of Chauvin.



Mass of Christian burial will be held at 1 p.m. on Saturday, August 8, with burial following in St. Francis de Sales #1 Cemetery.



Frances is survived by brother, Richard "Dickie" Picou; sisters, Marie "Louise" P. Fonseca, and Lillian Margaret P. Theriot and husband, Richard "Mike"; and numerous nieces and nephews.



She is preceded in death by her husband of 27 years, Howard Francis Doucette; parents, Isadore "Tibby" Ludger and Juliana Marie Eschete Picou; sister, Melanie Claire P. Valdez; brother-in-law, Alcee Fonseca; and sisters-in-law, Carolyn "Boggie" Stringer Picou and Rose Marie Lyons Picou.



Frances grew up in St. Francis de Sales Cathedral parish and presently a parishioner of Our Lady of the Most Holy Rosary Catholic Church. Frances belonged to the Marianites Holy Cross Religious Community from 1956 to 1974. Her name was Sister Mary of St. Julian and later Sister Frances. She taught in various schools in Louisiana (Lafayette and New Orleans) and Mississippi. She earned a B.A. in education from University of Holy Cross (better known as our Lady of Holy Cross College) certified in the "Workshop Way" from Xavier University in New Orleans. Frances taught as an assistant professor at University of Holy Cross. She worked on being certified in special education from University of New Orleans until cancer recurred.



Frances was a cancer patient from 1981 to the present day of 2020. She married her husband in 1980 and spent 27 wonderful years together. She enjoyed crocheting, good music, cruising with her husband and friends. During her lifetime, she met many wonderful people. She received great support from her family, relatives, friends and former students and administered staff of Ochsner Foundation in New Orleans.



The family would like to thank all the wonderful staff of doctors, nurses, chemo nurses, for their kindness, love compassion and care. May they be blessed as they continue their fantastic work helping others.



In lieu of flowers, donations to Marianites Holy Cross Congregational Center - 21388 Smith Road, Covington, 70435.



Chauvin Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store