1/1
Frances Ann Picou Doucett
1937 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Frances's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Frances Ann Picou Doucette, age 82, passed away surrounded by her loving family on Wednesday, July 29, 2020. She was a native of Houma and a resident of Chauvin.

Mass of Christian burial will be held at 1 p.m. on Saturday, August 8, with burial following in St. Francis de Sales #1 Cemetery.

Frances is survived by brother, Richard "Dickie" Picou; sisters, Marie "Louise" P. Fonseca, and Lillian Margaret P. Theriot and husband, Richard "Mike"; and numerous nieces and nephews.

She is preceded in death by her husband of 27 years, Howard Francis Doucette; parents, Isadore "Tibby" Ludger and Juliana Marie Eschete Picou; sister, Melanie Claire P. Valdez; brother-in-law, Alcee Fonseca; and sisters-in-law, Carolyn "Boggie" Stringer Picou and Rose Marie Lyons Picou.

Frances grew up in St. Francis de Sales Cathedral parish and presently a parishioner of Our Lady of the Most Holy Rosary Catholic Church. Frances belonged to the Marianites Holy Cross Religious Community from 1956 to 1974. Her name was Sister Mary of St. Julian and later Sister Frances. She taught in various schools in Louisiana (Lafayette and New Orleans) and Mississippi. She earned a B.A. in education from University of Holy Cross (better known as our Lady of Holy Cross College) certified in the "Workshop Way" from Xavier University in New Orleans. Frances taught as an assistant professor at University of Holy Cross. She worked on being certified in special education from University of New Orleans until cancer recurred.

Frances was a cancer patient from 1981 to the present day of 2020. She married her husband in 1980 and spent 27 wonderful years together. She enjoyed crocheting, good music, cruising with her husband and friends. During her lifetime, she met many wonderful people. She received great support from her family, relatives, friends and former students and administered staff of Ochsner Foundation in New Orleans.

The family would like to thank all the wonderful staff of doctors, nurses, chemo nurses, for their kindness, love compassion and care. May they be blessed as they continue their fantastic work helping others.

In lieu of flowers, donations to Marianites Holy Cross Congregational Center - 21388 Smith Road, Covington, 70435.

Chauvin Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Houma Today from Aug. 5 to Aug. 6, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Chauvin Funeral Home - Houma
5899 Hwy 311
Houma, LA 70360
985.868.2536
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

View Printed Guest Book
20 entries
August 3, 2020
One of our favorite teachers from St. Rita School. She was always a ray of sunshine to the students. Never saw her without a smile on her face and joy in her heart. What a special angel heaven has gained.
May she rest in eternal peace.
The Palm Family
Loretta Palm
Friend
August 3, 2020
Frances was a good person. She was kind and caring towards the children. I am sad to see her go. She was very much loved by the St. Rita faculty and staff.
Charles Furlan
Coworker
August 3, 2020
What a wonderful teacher to our children and also a wonderful friend You will be missed
Lana Cronvich
Friend
August 3, 2020
My son also had Mrs.Doucette for a teacher at St. Rita school. She was a kind and patient soul. Her students loved her and her gentle ways of making them feel like they could accomplish anything. May she Rest In Peace.
Elizabeth Landry
August 3, 2020
Many wonderful memories of Mrs. Doucette as my first grade teacher at St. Rita. She was a woman of patience with a true love of teaching. Her mark was made on the lives of her students and she will always be remembered. She fulfilled her role on eartg graciously and abundantly. May she rest in eternal peace.
Madeline Hayes
Student
August 3, 2020
Frances and I shared a lovely friendship for 40 years. Knowing her was a joy. She fought her cancer for our entire friendship with courage and a mindset that God had more for her to do. I first met Mrs. Doucette when she taught my son in First grade at St. Catherine of Siena. Afterward as a colleague at St. Catherine's for many years. Then as close friends that shared so many good and sometimes difficult times together. She lovingly crochet a blanket for everyone of my 4 new grandchildren and loved sharing in their pictures and progress. It so hard to believe I will never hear her sweet voice greet me with hello "cheri!" Rest in peace my dear friend till we meet again.
Gayel Richardson
Friend
August 3, 2020
May you Rest In Peace Mrs. Doucette. She taught my daughters at St Rita and was a kind, loving person. Janine Fontenot
Janine Fontenot
Friend
August 3, 2020
Mrs. Doucette taught me first grade many years ago. If it weren't for her, St.Rita would have held me back in Kindergarten, but she convinced them to let me move on so she could teach me. I don't remember her teachings much, but I remember the love she had for her students. So much so, that she attended my HS graduation 11 years later. Our world lost one of the good ones. Rest in peach, Mrs. Doucette.
Mitchell Bordelon
Student
August 2, 2020
Mrs. Doucette taught my husband and my son first grade. I also had the pleasure of working with her at St. Rita. She was always such a fun loving person with such a beautiful smile. We will always love you!!
Tania Russell
Coworker
August 2, 2020
Frances, Rest In Peace in the arms of God!!! Job well done, now reap your reward, eternal life!
Caradina Jumonville
Coworker
August 2, 2020
She taught me so much. We taught first grade together and I wouldn't have been able to carry on everyday without her encouragement and her untiring help. I will never forget her. I know that her faith was stronger than anyone's and that the Lord has taken her to heaven. God bless you, Frances!
Susan Hardy
Coworker
August 2, 2020
Frances taught me at St. Christopher about 61 years ago. We became friends and would write to each other off and on for years. She was our first house guest when we married. She told us that day she was leaving the convent. I asked her if she was happy and said yes, then I'm happy for you. I helped her set up her classroom that first year she taught at St. Catherine of Siena in Metairie. Frances also taught our son at SCS. She considered our children her grandchildren. I was so happy when she married Howard. She was loving,kind, funny and that laugh and the way she would cross her eyes you just laughed with her. Oh! and she had a thing for Engelbert Humperdinck, LOL! had all his albums.When her cancer returned, she would say,"God has a plan, I don't know what it is yet,but I have to trust in Him." I will miss your sweet voice, your laugh, your contagious smile, and our talks. Now you are HOME and pain free Frances. I love and miss you. Lillian, Louise, Dickie and Picou family our condolences and prayers will be with you..."As your heart searches for strength, may it also find peace."
Stephanie and Gary Catoir
Friend
August 2, 2020
I’ve known Francis since 2nd grade at St. Christophers School. She and I taught together at St Catherine’s Elementary School And St. Rita in Harahan. Through 60 years she has always been the kindest loving person I’ve ever known. Rest In Peace my friend Barbara Hollier


Barbara Hollier
Coworker
August 1, 2020
Frances was a lovely lady that I had the pleasure of working with at St. Catherine. She was a dear, sweet lady that had a great sense of humor and always had a smile on her face. She will be missed.
Virginia Leidinger
Coworker
August 1, 2020
I began my teaching career in 1988 starting with 2nd grade across the hall from Frances. She is a mentor and a friend. Her love of teaching was contagious! Frances was kind and fun to be around. She will be missed. Sing away in heaven my friend! ❤
Keri Murphy
Friend
August 1, 2020
A wonderful caring teacher and person. God bless.
Cindy Benz
Friend
August 1, 2020
Frances was a dear soul. We enjoyed many wonderful years as Marianite sisters and continued to stay in touch through the years. I never heard a single word of complaint; always upbeat and happy. I'll miss our phone conversations and hearing her "How you doing Chere?" Love and prayers to her family.
Sr. Joyce Hanks, MSC
Friend
July 31, 2020
I am so sorry to hear about Francis departing this world. People like her are rare. I taught with her at St. catherine of Siena. She also was in Amwaywith my husband and myself. She and Howard were such a happy, loving couple. I knew Francis before her marriage, and I could see how very happy her marriage made her. Unfortunately, we moved away and we lost touch in early nineties, but we will never forget her sweet personality, joy for life, passion for education and her wonderful work ethic. Please accept our sincere sympathy.
Julie Ranzino
Friend
July 31, 2020
Sending deep sympathy to the family, especially Dickie and Marie Louise. Although I did not know Frances, I remember her service to God; she was certainly a beautiful soul. Growing up in the same neighborhood, I was well aware of this good family. Eternal Rest Grant Unto Her O Lord and May Perpetual Light Shine Upon Her.
Karen Songe
Friend
July 30, 2020
My heartfelt condolences go out to the family. I am honored to have been asked to officiate her funeral Mass. May her soul and the souls of all the faithful departed rest in peace!
Reverend Father C. Paul Bergeron
Friend
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved