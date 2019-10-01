|
|
Frances Blanchard, 81, a native and resident of Labadieville, passed away on Sunday, Sept. 29, 2019.
A memorial service will be held at a later date.
She is survived by her children, Thomas Blanchard Jr. and wife Marie, Charlene Blanchard and companion Steven Bourg, David Blanchard and wife Nadine, Timmy Blanchard and wife Wendy, Tracie Blanchard and companion Ernest Adams, and Terry Blanchard; daughter-in-law Monica Blanchard; nine grandchildren, Charles "Kutt," Troy, Ian, Emily, Tommy, Mandy, Holly, Brittany and Eddie Jr "Peanut"; several great-grandchildren; sisters Lucy Naquin and Mary Lee Toups; and brothers Valcour Sanchez Jr. and Gleason Sanchez.
She was preceded in death by her loving husband, Thomas Blanchard Sr.; son Eddie Blanchard Sr.; grandson Beau Blanchard; parents Valcour Sanchez Sr. and Rose Coupel Aucoin; sisters Mable Aysenne and Marie Sanchez; and brothers Alvin Sanchez Sr. and Joseph "Toto" Sanchez.
The family would like to thank the staff of Thibodaux Regional Hospital for their care and compassion, and family friend Loretta Landry who took care of Frances for many years.
Landry's Funeral Home Inc. is in charge of arrangements.
Published in Houma Today & The Daily Comet from Oct. 1 to Oct. 2, 2019