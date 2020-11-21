Frances Fleury Allemore
Thibodaux - Frances Fleury Allemore, 81, died Tuesday, November 17, 2020 at 8:12PM. Born, July 24, 1939 she was a native of Marrero and resident of Thibodaux.
A Memorial Mass will be held on Tuesday, November 24, 2020 at 11:00 AM at St. John the Evangelist Church. Burial will follow in the church cemetery.
She is survived by her daughters, Kim Allemore and Jude Ann Landry and husband Lut; grandchildren, Allen Oubre and Toni Oubre (Lanier Chapman); great grandchildren, Alexis Prosperie, Caroline Marse, Jacy Oubre, Logan Lajaunie.
She is preceded in death by her husband, Gayle Allemore; parents, Daniel and Agnes Orgeron Fleury; brother, Clarence Breaux.
She was a member of the Marian Servants and the Ladies Auxilliary for the North Thibodaux Fire Department. She was a loving mother and grandmother.
. Ordoyne Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.