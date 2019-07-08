Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Frances Updike
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Frances M. Updike

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Frances M. Updike Obituary
Frances M. Updike, 59, a native of Detroit and longtime resident of Houma, passed away on July 7, 2019.

A private memorial will be held at a later date.

She is survived by her daughter, Moenicke M. Wyrybkowski; grandchildren Alajah M. Wyrybkowski, Alonna L. Scoby and Aveon J. Wyrybkowski; beautiful great-granddaughter Ty'lae K. Mahoney, brother Ralph Wyrybkowski Jr. and sister Renee Caramagno.

She was preceded in death by her parents, Ralph Wyrybkowski Sr. and Frances Caramagno and brother Leonard Wyrybkowski.

She was a loving mother, grandmother, and great-grandmother. She will be truly missed by all who loved her.

In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the funeral home for funeral expenses.

Samart Funeral Home of Houma, Bayou Blue is in charge of arrangements.
Published in Houma Today & The Daily Comet from July 8 to July 9, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.