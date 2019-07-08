|
|
Frances M. Updike, 59, a native of Detroit and longtime resident of Houma, passed away on July 7, 2019.
A private memorial will be held at a later date.
She is survived by her daughter, Moenicke M. Wyrybkowski; grandchildren Alajah M. Wyrybkowski, Alonna L. Scoby and Aveon J. Wyrybkowski; beautiful great-granddaughter Ty'lae K. Mahoney, brother Ralph Wyrybkowski Jr. and sister Renee Caramagno.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Ralph Wyrybkowski Sr. and Frances Caramagno and brother Leonard Wyrybkowski.
She was a loving mother, grandmother, and great-grandmother. She will be truly missed by all who loved her.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the funeral home for funeral expenses.
Samart Funeral Home of Houma, Bayou Blue is in charge of arrangements.
Published in Houma Today & The Daily Comet from July 8 to July 9, 2019