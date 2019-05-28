|
Frances Marino Bonner, age 87, a resident of Morgan City, passed away Sunday, May 19, 2019 at her home surrounded by her loving family. She was born on May 22, 1931 in Morgan City, the daughter of Philip Marino and Marianna DiMiceli Marino.
Frances will be sadly missed and lovingly remembered by her daughter, Pamala Bonner Vidos of Morgan City; eight grandchildren, Kimbal Bonner and wife Kristen, Torrie Catano and husband Miguel, Erica Pederson and husband Donovan, Sara Gierman and husband Rob, Philip Bonner and wife Ashleigh, Donald "D.J." Christensen, and Marci Berger and Shayne Berger; 15 great-grandchildren; and her loving fur baby, Pebbles.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Philip and Marianna Marino; husband, Donald C. Bonner; one son, Donald P. Bonner; two daughters, Karen Bonner Womack and Deborah Bonner Berger; one granddaughter, Jessica Berger; and two brothers, Carlo Marino and Andrew Marino.
The family would like to thank the staff of Journey Hospice for all of the care they gave Frances.
Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 11 a.m. on Friday, May 31 at Sacred Heart Catholic Church, with Father Freddie Decal celebrating Mass. A visitation will be held from 6 until 8 p.m. on Thursday, May 30, with a Rosary being recited at 7 p.m. at Twin City Funeral Home. The visitation will resume from 8 a.m. until 10:30 a.m. on Friday at the funeral home. Following Mass, Frances will be laid to rest in the Morgan City Cemetery.
