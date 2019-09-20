|
|
Frances Meyer McCulla died peacefully the morning of Sept. 13, 2019, in Baton Rouge, at the age of 93. Born on Dec. 12, 1925, in Thibodaux, to the late Thomas Emmett Meyer and Lillian Lawes Meyer.
She and her sister Carolyn Rose Meyer Caillouet lost their father in 1931 and were raised solely by their strong, independent and loving mother, Lillian, affectionately known as "Granny" or "Miss Lil."
In 1946, Frances earned her registered nursing degree from Hotel Dieu School of Nursing in New Orleans, where she practiced until she and the late John Donald McCulla Sr., married on April 19, 1947, in Thibodaux. They raised their six children in New Orleans, nurturing the love of family and friends. Throughout their 57 years of marriage, Frances was known to create great feasts and all who sat at her table were certain to be delighted by fine food and hearty laughter.
Nursing came naturally to Frances, a skill she utilized as she raised her children and a talent she enjoyed sharing once her grandchildren arrived. She was multitalented, a voracious reader, a gifted seamstress, enjoyed floral arranging, gardening, cooking, babysitting and even later in life, enjoyed painting. Most of all, she loved visiting and laughing with friends and family.
She and Donald spent their lifetime together working with various Catholic ministries. They were active members of St. Frances Cabrini Parish in New Orleans and St. George Parish in Baton Rouge.
Frances is survived by her sister, Carolyn Rose Meyer Caillouet of Thibodaux; six children and spouses, Kathleen and husband, Thomas Rauch; Barbara and husband, Patrick Guidry; John Donald McCulla Jr. and wife, Bethany Graham McCulla; Jane and husband, Douglas Cade; James and wife, Yvonne Miestchovich McCulla; and Mark and wife, Julie Defourneaux McCulla; grandchildren, Karen Hoffmann Stengel, Julie Hoffmann Eggert, Jane Guidry Hood, Meghan McCulla Tyree, John Donald McCulla, III, Anna McCulla, Evelyn Cade Campo, Jamie McCulla deLivaudais, Jeb McCulla, Jill McCulla, Emily McCulla, Elizabeth McCulla and Katherine Frances McCulla; step-grandchildren: Joy Rauch Frankum, Douglas Rauch, Julie Rauch Adams and Wilson Marsh Perry; great-grandchildren, Parker Hood, Brady Brown, Jude Hood, Mia Tyree, Leah Eggert, Finn Hood, Oliver Tyree, Patrick Eggert, Emma McCulla, Zoe deLivaudais, Henry Francis Campo, Jack deLivaudais, Madeline McCulla, Hannah Perry, Beau Hood and Alice Campo; and numerous beloved nieces, nephews and their children.
Memorial service will be held Saturday, Sept. 28, 2019, at St. George Catholic Church, 7807 St. George Drive in Baton Rouge. Visitation begins at 10 a.m. until the funeral mass at 12 p.m., officiated by Fr. Patrick Riviere.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests memorial contributions are made in Frances' name to St. George Catholic Church or The Society of St. Vincent de Paul.
The family is immensely grateful to the many loved ones, family, friends and caregivers who brought Frances much love and laughter throughout her life and in her final months. We thank you for treasuring her life.
Rabenhorst Funeral Home in Baton Rouge is in charge of arrangements.
Published in Houma Today & The Daily Comet from Sept. 20 to Sept. 21, 2019