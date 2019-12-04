Home

Frances Nell Pellegrin Obituary
Frances Nell Pellegrin, 79, a native and resident of Houma, passed away on Wednesday, Dec. 4, 2019.

Visitation will be held from 5 p.m. to 9 p.m. on Friday, Dec. 6, at Falgout Funeral Home and from 9 a.m. until funeral time on Saturday, Dec 7, at St. Bernadette Catholic Church. Funeral services will be at 11 a.m., with burial in Garden of Memories Cemetery.

Nell is the wife of the late William "Joe" Pellegrin Jr.; and she is survived by her sons, Keith Pellegrin and Kevin Frasier; daughter, Stephanie Soileau; grandchildren, Dustin (wife Lauren), Blake, Morgan, Brittany (fiance' Michael Andrews), and Chloe; great-grandchildren, Layla, Havana, Violet, and Braxton; and sisters, Antoinette Miller, Bunny Touchet.

She was preceded in death by her parents, Jeff and Louise Miller; brothers, George Miller, Rodney Miller, Bobby Miller, and Fred Miller; and sister, Jean Hebert.

Nell was a Homemaker and she babysat for approximately 50 years. She loved her grandkids and the kids she babysat. She also loved spending time with her family and friends. She will be deeply missed. Special thanks to Dr. Scott Haydel and Haydel Hospice, Nurse(s) Patty and Angie, and Tanya CNA.

Falgout Funeral Home of Houma is in charge of arrangements.
Published in Houma Today & The Daily Comet from Dec. 4 to Dec. 5, 2019
