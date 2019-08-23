|
Frances R. Adams, 81, a native and resident of Raceland, passed away on Monday, Aug. 19, 2019.
Visitation will be held from 6 to 9 p.m. on Sunday, Aug. 25 at Falgout Funeral Home in Raceland and will continue at 11 a.m. until service time on Monday, Aug. 26 at St. Mary Nativity Catholic Church. Mass of Christian burial will be celebrated at the church starting 1 p.m. with burial to follow in the church cemetery.
Frances is survived by her husband, Leroy J. Adams; son Jamie Adams; grandchild Kristy Toups; great-grandchildren Adriana, Emerita and Karley Benoit; brother Cole Rodriguez; sister Arlene Rodriguez; and numerous nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Malcom and Marie Arabie Rodriguez; daughter Connie Foret; and brother Kirby Rodriguez.
Falgout Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
Published in Houma Today & The Daily Comet from Aug. 23 to Aug. 24, 2019