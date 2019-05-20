|
|
Frances Rita Thibodaux Morvant, age 90, a native and resident of Thibodaux, passed away Saturday, May 18, 2019.
Visitation will be held at St. Genevieve Church Wednesday, May 22, 2019 from 8:30 a.m. until Mass of Christian Burial at 11 a.m. Interment will follow in St. Joseph Cemetery.
She is survived by her daughters, Mona Danos (James) and Martha Robinette; grandchildren, Jade Morvant (Natalie), Tory Danos, Jamie Danos, Maggie Scheetz (Ryan) and Hattie Escobas (Jonathan); four great-grandchildren, Jace, Alex, Greyson and Ada; and sister, Winona Graham.
She is preceded in death by her husband, Lionel Morvant Sr.; sons, Lionel Morvant Jr. and Wayne Morvant; parents, Leonard and Orestilla Thibodaux; brothers, Leonard and Ernest Thibodaux; and sister, Earline Hebert.
Special thanks to the staff at Lafourche Home for the Aged and special friends, Alice Lovell and Barabara Thibodaux.
Thibodaux Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
Published in Houma Today & The Daily Comet from May 20 to May 21, 2019