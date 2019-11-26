|
Francis Anthony Toups Sr., 89, a native and resident of Houma, passed away on Nov. 24, 2019.
Visitation will be held from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m. on Saturday, Nov. 30, with the service to start at 12 p.m., at Samart Funeral Home of Houma, Bayou Blue.
He is survived by his children, Evans Toups Sr., Patricia Toups, Roberta Connally, Loretta Puckett, Wanda (Steve) Pitre, Gail (Evans) Naquin, Danny Toups, Mary Toups, Caroline Neal, Samantha Toups and Richard (Vera) Toups; numerous grandchildren, great-grandchildren, great-great-grandchildren, nieces and nephews; and sister-in-laws, Lollie Ramond, Roberta Clark and Mary Maynard.
He was preceded in death by his wife of 69 years, Loretta Williams Toups; children, Barbara Toups and Francis Anthony "Buddy" Toups Jr.; grandson, Charles "CD" Connally; son-in-law's, Arthur "Pon" Neal and James Puckett; parents, Lillian and Evans Toups; brothers, Jimmy Toups and Robert Boudreaux; sisters, Lula Mae Martin, Margaret Hebert and Elvera Theriot; mother and father-in-law, Mr. and Mrs. Robert Williams Sr.; and brother-in-law, Robert Williams Jr.
His favorite saying is "Amen!"
Samart Funeral Home of Houma, Bayou Blue is in charge of arrangements.
Published in Houma Today & The Daily Comet from Nov. 26 to Nov. 27, 2019