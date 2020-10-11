Francis "Poonie" Deoma Roland Talbot

Thibodaux - Francis "Poonie" Deoma Roland Talbot, 83, died Tuesday, October 6th, 2020 at 1:40 PM. Born, November 28th, 1936 he was a native and resident of Thibodaux, Louisiana.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Tuesday, October 13, 2020 at 11:00 AM at Saint Joseph Co-Cathedral with burial following at Saint Joseph Cemetery.

He is survived by his wife of 64 years, Mary Jane Morvant Talbot; sons, Robbie Talbot (Kim) and Gerard Talbot; grandchildren, Nicholas Bourgeois, Josie Davis, Ryan Talbot; siblings, Lloyd Talbot (Geraldine), Bruce Talbot (Edith), David Talbot (Wanda), Byron Talbot, Daryl Talbot (Donna), Wayne Talbot (Wildred), Janice Zeringue (David).

He is preceded in death by his parents, Deoma and Bernice Babin Talbot, grandson, Justin Talbot; brother, Michael Talbot (Eleanor).

Francis was a veteran of the United States Army. He was a supervisor at the Coca-Cola Bottling Company for 29 years.

Ordoyne Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.



