1/1
Francis Deoma Roland "Poonie" Talbot
1936 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Francis's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Francis "Poonie" Deoma Roland Talbot
Thibodaux - Francis "Poonie" Deoma Roland Talbot, 83, died Tuesday, October 6th, 2020 at 1:40 PM. Born, November 28th, 1936 he was a native and resident of Thibodaux, Louisiana.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Tuesday, October 13, 2020 at 11:00 AM at Saint Joseph Co-Cathedral with burial following at Saint Joseph Cemetery.
He is survived by his wife of 64 years, Mary Jane Morvant Talbot; sons, Robbie Talbot (Kim) and Gerard Talbot; grandchildren, Nicholas Bourgeois, Josie Davis, Ryan Talbot; siblings, Lloyd Talbot (Geraldine), Bruce Talbot (Edith), David Talbot (Wanda), Byron Talbot, Daryl Talbot (Donna), Wayne Talbot (Wildred), Janice Zeringue (David).
He is preceded in death by his parents, Deoma and Bernice Babin Talbot, grandson, Justin Talbot; brother, Michael Talbot (Eleanor).
Francis was a veteran of the United States Army. He was a supervisor at the Coca-Cola Bottling Company for 29 years.
Ordoyne Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Houma Today from Oct. 11 to Oct. 12, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
13
Mass of Christian Burial
11:00 AM
Saint Joseph Co-Cathedral
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Ordoyne Funeral Home, LLC - Thibodaux
1489 Saint Patrick Street
Thibodaux, LA 70301
(985) 448-0753
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved