Francis "FatCat" LeBlanc Jr., 61, of Chauvin, passed away on July 18, 2019.
Visitation will be held Thursday, Aug. 8, 2019, from 2 p.m. to 4 p.m., with the Memorial Service to start at 4 p.m., at Samart Funeral Home of Houma, Bayou Blue.
He is survived by his daughter, Tiffany LeBlanc; mother, Marguerite LeBlanc; sisters, Arlene (Jody) LeBlanc, Anita (Ralph) Theriot, Anna (Joe) Theriot; companion, Teri Theriot Thibodeaux; grandchildren, MaryJane, Damien, and LyjaJade; and numerous nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his father, Francis LeBlanc Sr.; grandparents, Alvin and Eunice LeBlanc, Lionel and Hilda Dupre, Evince and Beulah Roddy; special companion of 16 years, Yvonne Arceneaux; and his dog, Jazz.
Francis was a musician and loved spending time with his family and friends. He will be sadly missed by everyone who knew him.
Samart Funeral Home of Houma, Bayou Blue is in charge of arrangements.
Published in Houma Today & The Daily Comet from Aug. 3 to Aug. 5, 2019