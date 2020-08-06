1/1
Frank Anthony Baronne

Frank Anthony Baronne, 88, a native of Bunkie and a resident of Raceland, passed away peacefully surrounded by family on Tuesday, August 4, 2020.

Mass of Christian burial will be celebrated at 11 a.m. on Saturday at St. Hilary Catholic Church, with burial to follow in the church cemetery.

He is survived by his son, F. Nicky Baronne (Debbie); brothers, Edgar and Michael Baronne; two grandchildren and two great-grandchildren; as well as his furry and faithful friends, Missy and Rebel.

He was preceded in death by his wife, Marilyn Snoddy Baronne; and his parents, Anthony and Leona Baronne.

Falgout Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.

Published in Houma Today from Aug. 6 to Aug. 7, 2020.
