|
|
Mr. Frank Carter entered into eternal rest at 9:05 p.m. on Wednesday, April 14, 2020 at the Carpenter House in Baton Rouge. He worked many years for both Boh Brothers and Carl E. Woodard Construction.
A graveside service will be held at noon on Saturday, April 18 at Pilgrim Baptist Church Cemetery in Paincourtville.
He was survived by his wife, Odile Guilfo Carter; sons Keith A. Carter (Kris) and Kevin A. Carter (Roberta); daughter Karen A. Arnold (Brian, Sr.); grandchildren Brian Arnold, Jr., Kristen Arnold, Kandis Carter, Darius Carter, Kaycee Carter, Kyle Carter and Tiffany Lynn Diggs; great-grandchildren Karlie M. Arnold and Karter B. Arnold; brother Nathaniel Carter; and numerous other relatives and friends.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Aline Gibbs Carter and Saul Carter, Sr.; and brothers Saul Carter, Jr. and Walter Carter, Sr.
Arrangements by Williams & Southall Funeral Home in Napoleonville.
Published in Houma Today & The Daily Comet from Apr. 16 to Apr. 17, 2020