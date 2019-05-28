Frank Edward Shepard "Coach" was born in El Paso, Texas on February 27, 1941. He was the oldest child of Burton and Virginia Carter Shepard. He passed away on May 8, 2019, at the age of 78 with his long-time friends by his side.



Friends are invited to attend the celebration of Frank's life at St. Matthew's Episcopal Church from 2 until 5 p.m. on Saturday June 8.



Frank is survived by his sister, Pam Massey of Dallas, Texas.



He was preceded in death by his wife, Lorraine Burrell Shepard, and his parents, Burton Shepard and Virginia Mae Carter Shepard.



Few people touch so many lives as Coach Frank did. He was more than just a swimming coach; he was a loving husband to Lorraine, a mentor to many and a true friend to all.



He was a proud veteran of the United States Navy, serving from 1958 until 1962.



Coach Frank will be dearly missed by all who knew him.



Chauvin Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements. Published in Houma Today & The Daily Comet from May 28 to May 29, 2019