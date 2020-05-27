Home

Samart Funeral Home Of Houma, West Park
4511 West Park Ave
Gray, LA 70359
(985) 872-9685
Frank George Baker Jr. Obituary
Frank "Franky Bank/Flash" George Baker Jr., 43, a native of Chicago, Illinois and resident of Houma, passed away on May 22, 2020.

A visitation will be held in his honor on Friday, May 29, 2020 from 9 a.m. until the funeral time at 11 a.m. at Samart Funeral Home 4511 West Park Ave. in Houma.

He is survived by his daughters, Emily and Jenna Baker; mother, Amy Bergeron; step-father, Mike Bergeron; brothers, Temudjin (Doo) Baker and wife, Madeline (Tweet), and Kip Bergeron and companion, Chelsey Domingue; sister, Kami Bergeron and companion, Rickie Adams; nephews, Seth, Shea, and Tavyen Baker, Dravin, Drake and Daxton Bergeron; niece, Desirae Carrere and Ashley Smith; godchildren, Adriana Parfait, Draven Trosclair, and Rylee Thibodaux.

He was preceded in death by grandparents, Nolan and Marie Billiot; and nephew, Jaiden Michael Luke.

Frank loved his family, most of all, he loved to play chess. He's going play with the best, his cousins, Jerry and Larry Billiot.

In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Samart Funeral Home, West Park.

Samart Funeral Home of Houma, West Park is in charge of arrangements.
Published in Houma Today & The Daily Comet from May 27 to May 28, 2020
