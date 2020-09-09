Frank Harvey departed this life on Sunday, Aug. 30, 2020, at Assumption Healthcare and Rehab in Napoleonville. He was 69, a native and resident of Labadieville.



Visitation will be held on Thursday, Sept. 10, at Williams and Southall Funeral Home 5414 La. 1 in Napoleonville, from 2 p.m. until 4 p.m. Visitation to continue on Friday, Sept. 11, at Bright Morning Star Baptist Church in Napoleonville, from 9 a.m. until religious services at 11 a.m., with burial to follow in the church cemetery.



Frank is survived by his sisters, Annette and Joyce Harvey; brother, Gerald Harvey; godchildren, Kelly Harvey and Damon Bailey; and numerous nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.



He was preceded in death by his parents, Lillian and Southern Harvey; sisters, Ida Mae Cooks and Mary Lee Fortner; and brothers, Southern Jr., Samuel, Percy and Freddie Harvey.



Arrangements by Williams & Southall Funeral Home in Napoleonville, La.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store