Frank Harvey
Frank Harvey departed this life on Sunday, Aug. 30, 2020, at Assumption Healthcare and Rehab in Napoleonville. He was 69, a native and resident of Labadieville.

Visitation will be held on Thursday, Sept. 10, at Williams and Southall Funeral Home 5414 La. 1 in Napoleonville, from 2 p.m. until 4 p.m. Visitation to continue on Friday, Sept. 11, at Bright Morning Star Baptist Church in Napoleonville, from 9 a.m. until religious services at 11 a.m., with burial to follow in the church cemetery.

Frank is survived by his sisters, Annette and Joyce Harvey; brother, Gerald Harvey; godchildren, Kelly Harvey and Damon Bailey; and numerous nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Lillian and Southern Harvey; sisters, Ida Mae Cooks and Mary Lee Fortner; and brothers, Southern Jr., Samuel, Percy and Freddie Harvey.

Arrangements by Williams & Southall Funeral Home in Napoleonville, La.

Published in Houma Today from Sep. 9 to Sep. 10, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
10
Visitation
02:00 - 04:00 PM
Williams and Southall Funeral Home
SEP
11
Visitation
09:00 - 11:00 AM
Bright Morning Star Baptist Church
SEP
11
Service
11:00 AM
Bright Morning Star Baptist Church
