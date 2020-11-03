Frankie Royal Tabor

Frankie Royal Tabor, 87, passed away peacefully on Tuesday, March 31 at 12:50 AM. Born September 2, 1932, he was a native of Cross City, FL and a resident of Thibodaux, LA.

A visitation will be held on Saturday, November 7, 2020 from 9:00 AM until 10:30 AM at Ordoyne Funeral Home. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 11:00 AM at Saint Genevieve Catholic Church. Burial will follow at Saint Joseph Cemetery.

He is survived by his two children David Frank Tabor (Vickie) and Ann Tabor Tabary (Jimmy), grandchildren James, IV, Frankie, and Rachel Tabary, sister - Betty Jo Tabor, and several nieces and nephews.

He is preceded in death by his wife, Irene Whipple Tabor, father Wilson Tabor, mother Clementine Barras Tabor, siblings, Mary Virginia (Mapp),Verna (Tyner), George Sr., Morris, Charles, Myrtle (Gnann), Clayton, Wilson Jr., and Franklin.

He was a self-employed plumber in Thibodaux for many years where he was respected and loved by all of his customers.

He was an active member of St. Genevieve Catholic Church where he participated in the annual parish fair and fundraising activities as well as volunteering for fundraisers at E.D. White Catholic School. He was an active member of the Knights of Columbus.

He was a PFC in the United States Army where he was stationed in Japan from 1953-1955.

He enjoyed camping with his wife Irene and spent time fishing in Lake Verret and taking leisure rides on the lake on his party boat. He enjoyed spending time with his family and friends and looked forward to taking road trips to see James and Frankie play football and Rachel cheer. He was a huge LSU fan and looked forward to wearing his special LSU shirt and hat to cheer on his tigers.

He was a loving husband, father, grandfather (aka Honey), and friend too many. He loved to have a great time and always put a smile on everyone he met.

He will be deeply missed by everyone who knew and loved him.

The family would like to thank the doctors and nurses at Ochsner Hospital who took such great care of him and showered him with love and compassion.

Ordoyne Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.



