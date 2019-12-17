Home

Visitation
Saturday, Dec. 21, 2019
10:00 AM
West Side First Baptist Church
Greers Ferry, AR
Memorial service
Saturday, Dec. 21, 2019
11:00 AM
Interment
Saturday, Dec. 21, 2019
3:00 PM
Mt. Pleasant Missionary Baptist Church Cemetery
Cabot, AR
Fred M. Knight


1928 - 2019
Fred M. Knight Obituary
Fred M. Knight, born on Feb. 3, 1928 of Fairfield Bay, Arkansas passed away on Dec. 8, 2019. He is survived by his wife of 65 years, Bettybel Knight.

He was preceded in death by parents, Fred M. Knight Sr. and Pearl E. Knight; and children, Keith G. Knight and Kerry D. Knight.

Visitation will be held at 10 a.m. on Saturday, Dec. 21, at West Side First Baptist Church in Greers Ferry, Ark. Memorial service to begin at 11 a.m. Interment will be at Mt. Pleasant Missionary Baptist Church Cemetery in Cabot, Ark., at 3 p.m.
Published in Houma Today & The Daily Comet from Dec. 17 to Dec. 18, 2019
