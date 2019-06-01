|
|
Fred Stephen Foret, 65, a native and resident of Houma, passed away on May 27, 2019.
Friends and family are invited to attend a memorial service at 10 a.m. on Wednesday, June 5 at First Baptist Church in Gray.
He is survived by his sons, Jesse Foret, Jason Foret (Layla), Justin Foret (Jennifer) and Joel Foret; brothers, Roy Halford Jr. and Wren "Buddy" Halford; and grandchildren, Emmey Smith, Owen Redmond and Eliza Foret.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Morris Foret and Mary Verret Halford.
Fred was a loving father, grandfather and brother. He served in the U.S. Army where he spent time in Germany. His time there was one of his fondest memories. He was an avid chess player, playing upwards to 70 games at once, winning numerous awards.
Arrangements by Samart Funeral Home of Houma, Bayou Blue.
Published in Houma Today & The Daily Comet from June 1 to June 3, 2019