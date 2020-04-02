|
|
Freddie Bolden, 66, a native of Terrebonne Parish and a resident of Houma, passed away at 8:23 p.m. on Tuesday, March 30, 2020.
He is survived by his wife, Marzette Williams Bolden; sons, Brandon and Byron Bolden, Tyler and Ty'Rell Williams; grandson, Veron Bolden; brothers, Donald and Rudolph Bolden (Maudrice); sisters, Doretha White (Huey) and Audrine Harris: and numerous other relatives and friends.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Ralph, Sr. and Bertha Smith Bolden; brothers, Alfred, Sherman, Henry and Ralph Bolden, Jr.; and sister, Naomi B. Taylor.
In effort to comply with federal, state and local governmental requirements, no public services will be conducted at this time. A private burial will be conducted in Mt. Calvary Baptist Church Cemetery. A private memorial will be conducted a later date.
Arrangements by Jones Funeral Home of Houma.
Published in Houma Today & The Daily Comet from Apr. 2 to Apr. 3, 2020