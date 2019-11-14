|
Freddie Joseph Chiasson, 81, a native and resident of Mathews, passed away on Tuesday, Nov. 12, 2019.
Visitation will be held from 9 a.m. until 11:45 a.m. on Saturday, Nov. 16, at Falgout Funeral Home in Raceland. Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 12 p.m. on Saturday, at St. Hilary Catholic Church. Burial to follow in St. Mary Cemetery.
Freddie is survived by his beloved wife of 61 years, Dolores Dempster Chiasson; children Roxanne C. Allemand (Jed), Randy Chiasson (Lori), Bryan Chiasson (companion, Becky), Vicki C. Naquin (Brian), and Chris Chiasson (Pam); grandchildren, Kylie A. Martin (Lee), Jake Allemand, Danielle and Christina Chiasson (companion, Scottie), Alexsis Naquin and Emily Chiasson; great-grandchildren, Alivia and Jansen Martin, Haydan Chiasson, Bryce Thibodeaux, Zoe Chiasson and Rowen Hornsby. He is also survived by sisters, Alice C. Boudreaux, Elizabeth "Betty" C. Bourgeois and Velma C. Ford; and sister-in-law, Jean D. Chiasson.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Easman and Marie E. Chiasson; brothers, Leroy and Jessie Chiasson.
He was a long time employee of South Coast Sugars in Mathews until their closure and retired from St. James Sugar Cooperative Inc. in Vacherie after many years of service. He enjoyed gardening in his spare time, but his most favorite pastime was spending time with his family who loved him dearly.
Falgout Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
Published in Houma Today & The Daily Comet from Nov. 14 to Nov. 15, 2019