Freddie Joseph Orgeron Jr., 77, a resident of Gray, passed away on Thursday, July 23, 2020.



Visitation will be held in his honor from 8:30 a.m. until funeral time at 11 a.m. on Monday, July 27, at Samart Funeral Home, West Park in Gray, La.



He is survived by his sons, Scott, Kurt, and Blake Orgeron; daughters, Vickie Daigrepont, Vera Lee, and Renate Delarosa; seven grandchildren; brother, Johnny Orgeron Sr.; and sister, Marie Orgeron.



He was preceded in death by his parents, Freddie Sr. and Noelie Orgeron; and sister, Bertha Hebert.



Samart Funeral Home, West Park, is in charge of arrangements.





To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store