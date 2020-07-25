1/1
Freddie Joseph Orgeron Jr.
Freddie Joseph Orgeron Jr., 77, a resident of Gray, passed away on Thursday, July 23, 2020.

Visitation will be held in his honor from 8:30 a.m. until funeral time at 11 a.m. on Monday, July 27, at Samart Funeral Home, West Park in Gray, La.

He is survived by his sons, Scott, Kurt, and Blake Orgeron; daughters, Vickie Daigrepont, Vera Lee, and Renate Delarosa; seven grandchildren; brother, Johnny Orgeron Sr.; and sister, Marie Orgeron.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Freddie Sr. and Noelie Orgeron; and sister, Bertha Hebert.

Samart Funeral Home, West Park, is in charge of arrangements.


Published in Houma Today from Jul. 25 to Jul. 27, 2020.
