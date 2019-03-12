|
Freddie Mae Sims, 71, a native of Terrebonne Parish and a resident of Thibodaux, passed away peacefully at 3:45 p.m. on Saturday, March 2, 2019.
Visitation will be held from 9 a.m. until funeral time at 11 a.m. on Friday, March 15, at First Baptist Church, 1987 La. 311 in Schriever. Burial will follow in Blue Lily Cemetery.
She is survived by her son, James L. Sims Jr. (Sylvia Ann); daughter, Eve Marie Duncan (Fernando Howard); eight grandchildren; 20 great-grandchildren; and brother, Alton Jame Sr. (Rita).
She was preceded in death by her husband, James L. Sims Sr.; parents, Cleveland Sr. and Elsie Poindexter Bowser; brothers, Herbert, James Sr., Cleveland Bowser Jr. and Frank James Jr.; sister, Thelma J. Hawthorne; and son-in-law, Austin L. Duncan.
Arrangements by Jones Funeral Home of Houma.
Published in Houma Today & The Daily Comet from Mar. 12 to Mar. 14, 2019