Freddy Ruffin Obituary
Freddy Ruffin, 75, a native of Terrebonne Parish and a resident of Houma, passed away peacefully at 1:30 a.m. Saturday, March 2, 2019.

Memorial services will be conducted at 11 a.m. Saturday, March 9 at St. Luke Baptist Church, 3755 Bayou Black Drive in Houma.

He is survived by his son, Gregory Ruffin; daughter, Roslyn Wolfe Walker (John Sr.); one grandchild; brothers, Lionel Ruffin (Pinkie) and Willie Ruffin Jr.; sisters, Jessie R. Massey, Mary L. Ruffin and Bonnie Ruffin; and numerous of other relatives and friends.

He was preceded in death by his grandchild, Brandon G. Wolfe; parents, the Rev. Willie Sr. and Emily Howard Ruffin; and brother, Carlton Verrett.

Arrangements are by Jones Funeral Home of Houma.
Published in Houma Today & The Daily Comet from Mar. 7 to Mar. 8, 2019
