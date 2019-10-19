|
|
Frederick Paul Gerken, 86, a native of New Orleans and resident of Larose, passed away on Sept. 30, 2019.
Memorial visitation will be held from 9 a.m. to 10 a.m. until religious services beginning at 10 a.m. on Saturday, Nov. 2, with Military Honors to follow at Grace Luthern Church in Houma. Burial will be held at a later date in Sanford, MS.
He is survived by his daughter, Connie Bordelon (Jesse Jr.); grandchildren, Shannon Green (Claude), Tina Zoerner (Brian), Brad Bullock, Josiah Bullock III (Chealsey), Jesse Bordelon III, and Brandon Bordelon; nine great-grandchildren; sister, Irma Bertrand; and numerous nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his wife, Joelle Gerken; children, Stanley Bullock and Joey Bullock; parents, Irma Doescher Gerken and Frank Frederick Gerken; and siblings, John Irwin Bagert, Lydia Rhinehart, Frank Gerken, and Edward Gerken.
Frederick was a devoted member of the Grace Lutheran Church and Larose . He also retired as an electrician from LSU Hospital in New Orleans.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Grace Lutheran Church of Houma and Christ Lutheran Church of Chalmette.
Samart Funeral Home of Houma, Bayou Blue is in charge of arrangements.
Published in Houma Today & The Daily Comet from Oct. 19 to Oct. 21, 2019