Home

POWERED BY

Services
Samart Funeral Home of Houma
635 Bayou Blue Rd.
Houma, LA 70364
(985) 851-6540
Visitation
Saturday, Nov. 2, 2019
9:00 AM - 10:00 AM
Grace Luthern Church
Houma, LA
View Map
Service
Saturday, Nov. 2, 2019
10:00 AM
Grace Luthern Church
Houma, LA
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Frederick Gerken
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Frederick Paul Gerken

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Frederick Paul Gerken Obituary
Frederick Paul Gerken, 86, a native of New Orleans and resident of Larose, passed away on Sept. 30, 2019.

Memorial visitation will be held from 9 a.m. to 10 a.m. until religious services beginning at 10 a.m. on Saturday, Nov. 2, with Military Honors to follow at Grace Luthern Church in Houma. Burial will be held at a later date in Sanford, MS.

He is survived by his daughter, Connie Bordelon (Jesse Jr.); grandchildren, Shannon Green (Claude), Tina Zoerner (Brian), Brad Bullock, Josiah Bullock III (Chealsey), Jesse Bordelon III, and Brandon Bordelon; nine great-grandchildren; sister, Irma Bertrand; and numerous nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by his wife, Joelle Gerken; children, Stanley Bullock and Joey Bullock; parents, Irma Doescher Gerken and Frank Frederick Gerken; and siblings, John Irwin Bagert, Lydia Rhinehart, Frank Gerken, and Edward Gerken.

Frederick was a devoted member of the Grace Lutheran Church and Larose VFW. He also retired as an electrician from LSU Hospital in New Orleans.

In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Grace Lutheran Church of Houma and Christ Lutheran Church of Chalmette.

Samart Funeral Home of Houma, Bayou Blue is in charge of arrangements.
Published in Houma Today & The Daily Comet from Oct. 19 to Oct. 21, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Frederick's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now