Frederick Washington Jr. Obituary
Frederick "Wash" Washington Jr., 89, a native of Harlem, N.Y. and a resident of Houma, passed away peacefully at 10:20 p.m. on Thursday, Feb. 13, 2020.

Visitation will be held from 9 a.m. until funeral time at 11 a.m. on Saturday, Feb. 22, at New Rising Sun Baptist Church, 230 St. Charles St in Houma. Burial will follow in the church cemetery.

He is survived by his wife, Carolyn Douglas Washington; and numerous other relatives and friends.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Frederick Sr. and Bertha Marion Washington; sister, Anna Marion McNeil; grandparents, Augustus and Laura Bradley Marion; uncles, Julius, Benjamin, Peter and James Marion; aunts, Bessie Murray, Carrie Bullock, Rosa Evelyn Deas and Lillian Smith; and in-laws, Freddie Sr. and Helen Willis Douglas.

Arrangements by Jones Funeral Home of Houma.
Published in Houma Today & The Daily Comet from Feb. 20 to Feb. 21, 2020
