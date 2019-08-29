Home

Williams and Southall Funeral Home
5414 Highway 1
Napoleonville, LA 70390
(985) 369-7231
Frederick Watkins Sr.

Frederick Watkins Sr. Obituary
Frederick Watkins Sr., 93, a native and resident of Belle Rose, departed this life on Tuesday, Aug. 20, 2019.

Visitation from 2 to 4 p.m. on Friday, Aug. 30 at Williams and Southall Funeral Home in Napoleonville, and from 9 a.m. to religious services at 11 a.m. on Saturday, Aug. 31 at Canaan Baptist Church in Plattenville. Burial in the church cemetery.

Frederick is survived by his sons, Frederick Jr. (Sharon), Lionel, Israel, Edward (Uraine), Ervin (Marlene), Lucien (Bertillia) Watkins, Albert (Janice), Alvin (Trita), Allen (Maxine), Anthony and Aaron Adams; daughters Victoria Gray, Orangemay Palmer, Lucille Carter, Eva Mae Bartholomew, Jacqueline Barnes and Mercedes (Marvin) Bernard; brother Rev. C. J. Watkins; sister-in-law Lorraine Singleton; and numerous grandchildren, great-grandchildren, great-great-grandchildren and other relatives and friends.

He was preceded in death by his parents, wife, son Leroy Watkins, one brother; and three sisters.

Arrangements by Williams and Southall Funeral Home.
Published in Houma Today & The Daily Comet from Aug. 29 to Aug. 30, 2019
