Fujie Ida Gautreaux, 88, a native of Yokohama, Japan and resident of Larose, passed away on Monday, Aug. 10, 2020.



Mass of Christian burial will be celebrated at Our Lady of the Rosary Catholic Church on Friday, Aug. 14, at 12 noon with burial to follow in the church cemetery.



Mrs, Fujie is survived by her daughters, Jane (Billy) Duet and Patricia "Patsy" (Lorris) Jackson; grandchildren, Genet Mitchell, Dustin Jackson, Jeremy Duet and Wesley Duet; great-grandchildren, Aidan Mitchell, Ezra Duet and Finley Duet; brother, Toshio Ida; and sister, Kimie Ida.



She was preceded in death by her husband, Leonard Gautreaux; parents, Kinjiro and Shima Ida; and brothers, Chutaro Ida and Makoto Ida.



Falgout Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.



