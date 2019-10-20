|
Gabrielle Marie Theriot Hernandez, 46, passed away surrounded by her loving husband and family at 1:12 p.m. Friday, Oct. 18, 2019. She was a native of Metairie, La., and a lifelong resident of Houma, La.
Family and friends of the family are invited to attend visitation at Chauvin Funeral Home on Tuesday, Oct. 22, 2019, from 6 to 9 p.m. and resume on Wednesday, Oct. 23, 2019, at St. Francis de Sales Cathedral, from 9 a.m. until Mass time. A Mass of Christian Burial will begin on Wednesday, Oct.23, 2019, at 11 a.m. The family will hold a private burial at a later date.
Gabbie is survived by her loving husband of 22 years, Jared Hernandez; their children, Patrick Michael Hernandez and Cassidy Lynn Cornes, Harrison Charles Adam Hernandez and Alexander Jason Hernandez; parents, Charles and Rachael Matherne Theriot; sisters, Antoinette Heim (Michael), and Simone Maloz (Billy); nieces, Sadie Marie Heim and Penelope Maloz; and nephews, Benjamin Maloz and Dylan Michael Conroy. Gabbie is also survived by numerous aunts, uncles, cousins and her two faithful pet puppies, Tiger and Breesie.
Gabbie was preceded in death by her paternal grandparents, Harry and Marjorie Theriot; maternal grandparents, Adam and Earline Cambre Matherne; uncle, Paul Theriot; mother-in-law, Joanne Barbara Conroy.
Gabbie graduated from Vandebilt Catholic High School in 1991 with honors and held two college degrees from Nicholls State University in Thibodaux, La. Gabbie was an active advocate with CASA of Terrebonne and also was awarded CASA Advocate of the Month several times. She was honored with a five-year service award for her dedicated service. She served in the past on the advisory board at Vandebilt Catholic High School.
Gabbie was a very compassionate person who dedicated hours to worthy causes. She especially enjoyed her time spent volunteering many hours to her children's sports and academics and other community activities. She was known to family as friends as somebody who could be counted on in any situation.
In lieu of flowers, please make donations to CASA of Terrebonne in Gabrielle's memory at, casaofterrebonne.org and click the donate button to give an offering.
Published in Houma Today & The Daily Comet from Oct. 20 to Oct. 22, 2019