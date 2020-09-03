1/1
Gail Bascle Boquet Fabre
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Gail's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Gail Bascle Boquet Fabre, 81, passed away on Sunday, Aug. 30, 2020. She was a native and resident of Bourg, La.

Mass of Christian burial will be held by the family at St. Ann's Catholic Church with burial following in the church cemetery.

Gail is survived by her sons, Lee James Boquet and wife Marliyn Procell Boquet, and Byron Jude Boquet and fiancé, Raluca Rojneai; siblings, Brenda Bascle, Kent Bascle and wife Elaine, Jane Petit and husband Randy Petit, and Randy Bascle; grandchildren, Brittany Boquet, Hailee Kilby and husband Chase, and Austin Boquet; great-grandchildren, Rylee Kilby; and our beloved Everlee due in November 2020.

She is also survived by her loving stepchildren, Artie Fabre and wife Laura, Chris Fabre and wife Debbie; step-grandchildren, Melanie Gaudet and husband Chris; and step-great-granddaughters, Ava Gaudet and Sophia Gaudet.

She was preceded in death by her first husband, Aubrey Lee James Boquet; her second husband, Arthur Fabre; and parents, Vayne Peter Bascle and Mary Eve Breaux Bascle.

Gail's vocation was always and firstly to her family and friends; whom she cared for her entire life. Gail also had a deep devotion to her Catholic faith.

"There is no doubt our mother has earned her angel wings."

In lieu of flowers, the family request donations to be made to the St. Jude Children's Research Hospital or the American Cancer Society in honor of her life.

Pallbearers for Mrs. Fabre's services will be, Byron Boquet, Lee Boquet, Austin Boquet, Kent Bascle, Randy Bascle and Randy Petit.

Chauvin Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Houma Today from Sep. 3 to Sep. 4, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Chauvin Funeral Home - Houma
5899 Hwy 311
Houma, LA 70360
985.868.2536
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved