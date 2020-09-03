Gail Bascle Boquet Fabre, 81, passed away on Sunday, Aug. 30, 2020. She was a native and resident of Bourg, La.
Mass of Christian burial will be held by the family at St. Ann's Catholic Church with burial following in the church cemetery.
Gail is survived by her sons, Lee James Boquet and wife Marliyn Procell Boquet, and Byron Jude Boquet and fiancé, Raluca Rojneai; siblings, Brenda Bascle, Kent Bascle and wife Elaine, Jane Petit and husband Randy Petit, and Randy Bascle; grandchildren, Brittany Boquet, Hailee Kilby and husband Chase, and Austin Boquet; great-grandchildren, Rylee Kilby; and our beloved Everlee due in November 2020.
She is also survived by her loving stepchildren, Artie Fabre and wife Laura, Chris Fabre and wife Debbie; step-grandchildren, Melanie Gaudet and husband Chris; and step-great-granddaughters, Ava Gaudet and Sophia Gaudet.
She was preceded in death by her first husband, Aubrey Lee James Boquet; her second husband, Arthur Fabre; and parents, Vayne Peter Bascle and Mary Eve Breaux Bascle.
Gail's vocation was always and firstly to her family and friends; whom she cared for her entire life. Gail also had a deep devotion to her Catholic faith.
"There is no doubt our mother has earned her angel wings."
In lieu of flowers, the family request donations to be made to the St. Jude Children's Research Hospital
or the American Cancer Society
in honor of her life.
Pallbearers for Mrs. Fabre's services will be, Byron Boquet, Lee Boquet, Austin Boquet, Kent Bascle, Randy Bascle and Randy Petit.
Chauvin Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.