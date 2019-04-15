Gail Blanchard Ledet, age 69, passed away on Sunday, April 14, 2019, surrounded by her loving family. Gail was a lifetime resident of Houma.



Relatives and friends of the family are invited to attend the visitation beginning at 5 p.m. until 9 p.m. on Tuesday, April 16 in Chapel Dauphine at Chauvin Funeral Home. Visitation will resume beginning at 9 a.m. until the Liturgy of the Word at 11 a.m. on Wednesday. Fr. Andre Melancon will conduct the services.



Burial will follow in St. Francis Cemetery No. 2.



Gail is survived by her sons, Shawn and wife, Heather Stinson Ledet, and Gregory and wife, Dr. Jasmine Usher Ledet; grandchildren, Kirk Ledet and wife, Paige, Brooke Ledet and companion, Christian Hidalgo, Allyson Cobb, Bryce Ledet, and Chaely Ledet; great-grandchildren, Alexandria Ledet, Maverick Ledet, and Jackson Hidalgo; brothers, Glenn and Keith Blanchard; and sisters, Linda Theriot and Janice Bergeron.



She was preceded in death by her husband of 25 years, Shannon Ledet; parents, Willie and Dorothy Waguespack Blanchard; and brother, Dale Blanchard.



Gail was a loving mother, grandmother and great-grandmother. She loved her family dearly and enjoyed Sunday meals with them. Gail was a very talented lady. She loved to needle point, cross stitch, and crochet. She also loved the Chicago Cubs and NASCAR races. She had a heart of gold and would help anyone. Gail leaves this world behind to be reunited with her true love Shannon and now rests in the arms of her Lord and Savior, Jesus Christ.



In lieu of flowers, please make donation to , Inc., 30 East 33rd Street, New York, NY 10016.



