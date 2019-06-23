Home

Services
Kennedy Funeral Home
318 Greenville Street
Raceland, LA 70394
(985) 537-3250
Visitation
Tuesday, Jun. 25, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Mt. Zion Baptist Church
Raceland, LA
Service
Tuesday, Jun. 25, 2019
11:00 AM
Mt. Zion Baptist Church
Raceland, LA
Gail Christoff Obituary
Gail Christoff, 57, a native of Houma and a resident of Lockport, peacefully departed this life on Wednesday, June 12, 2019.

Visitation will be held from 10 a.m. until the hour of service at 11 a.m. on Tuesday, June 25, 2019, at Mt. Zion Baptist Church in Raceland, with burial in Morning Star Cemetery.

She leaves to cherish her memories, her beloved husband, Michael Christoff; mother Mary Lee Poindexter; son Clyde Poindexter; daughters Cherrykee, Trakinna, Mary and Jessica Poindexter; brothers Rev. Thomas Williams Jr. (Wanda), Phillip, Charles and Carl Poindexter; sisters Elain Cole (Felix), Janet Adams, Cynthia Poindexter, Laverne Muse, Veronica Smith (Timothy) and Melissa Poindexter; 17 grandchildren, six great-grandchildren and numerous other relatives and friends.

She was preceded in death by her father, Thomas Williams Sr. and grandparents, Lula Mae and Joseph Poindexter Sr.

Kennedy Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
Published in Houma Today & The Daily Comet from June 23 to June 24, 2019
