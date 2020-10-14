1/1
Gail "G Money" "Maw Gail" Thibodaux
Gail "Maw Gail" "G Money" Thibodaux
Cut Off - Gail "Maw Gail" "G Money" Thibodaux, 72, a native of New Orleans and resident of Cut Off passed away on Friday, October 9, 2020.
Visitation will be held at Samart-Mothe Funeral Home on Thursday, October 15th from 9:00 a.m. until funeral time. A Funeral Mass will be held at the funeral home at 11:00 a.m. with burial to follow in Sacred Heart Cemetery.
She is survived by her children, Michelle (Keith) Curole, Paul Thibodaux, Terry Pitre, Shontel (Chad) Chauvin, Henry Thibodaux, III, Crystal Pitre, Shane (Tiffanie) Thibodaux, Ryan Pitre, Keith (Samantha) Cedotal and Torey Thibodaux; brothers, David Cedotal, Wayne Cedotal, Thomas Cedotal, Sr., Alan Cedotal and Don Cedotal; sisters, Linda Guidry and Brenda Pitre; 24 grandchildren and 13 great-grandchildren.
She was preceded in death by her husband of 33 years, Henry "Paw Bear" "Cop Cop" Thibodaux, Jr.; father, Willie Cedotal, Sr.; mother, Doris Lirette; brothers, Willie Cedotal, Jr. and Brian Cedotal; sisters, Lydia Cedotal and Leanna Fontenot; grandchildren, Ashlie Thibodaux and Charlie Cedotal.
Samart-Mothe Funeral Home entrusted with arrangements.

Published in Houma Today from Oct. 14 to Oct. 15, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
15
Visitation
09:00 AM
Samart-Mothe Funeral Home
OCT
15
Funeral Mass
11:00 AM
Samart-Mothe Funeral Home
Funeral services provided by
Samart-Mothe Funeral Home
15510 West Main Street
Cut Off, LA 70345
(985) 632-3262
