|
|
Gail Marie Dupre, 77, passed away at 6 p.m. on Saturday, Sept. 21, 2019, surrounded by her loving family. She was a native and resident of Houma.
Family and friends are invited to attend a visitation from 10 a.m. until service time on Wednesday, Sept. 25, at Chauvin Funeral Home. A Liturgy of the Word will begin at 12 p.m. at Chauvin Funeral Home, with burial following services at St. Francis de Sales Cemetery #2.
Gail is survived by her children, Laura Mutz; grandson, Brennen Mutz; and brothers, Harry Dupre and wife Valerie, Raymond Dupre and wife Claudette Dupre, and Mark Dupre and wife Janet.
She was preceded in death by her mother, Edna Mae Buquet Naquin; son, Gary Mutz; and brother, Gerald Dupre.
Gail worked for the Clerk of Court for over 30 years before her retirement in August of 2014.
Gail was a kind, compassionate and caring person who always made others feel special. She loved animals; most especially her pet dog companion, Maddie.
She enjoyed spending quality time with her family.
Gail will be missed and never be forgotten. She will always be cherished and loved.
The family would like to thank all those who showed much love and helped Gail and family in their time of need.
Chauvin Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
Published in Houma Today & The Daily Comet from Sept. 22 to Sept. 24, 2019