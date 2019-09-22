Houma Today Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Chauvin Funeral Home - Houma
5899 Hwy 311
Houma, LA 70360
(985) 868-2536
Resources
More Obituaries for Gail Dupre
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Gail Marie Dupre

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Gail Marie Dupre Obituary
Gail Marie Dupre, 77, passed away at 6 p.m. on Saturday, Sept. 21, 2019, surrounded by her loving family. She was a native and resident of Houma.

Family and friends are invited to attend a visitation from 10 a.m. until service time on Wednesday, Sept. 25, at Chauvin Funeral Home. A Liturgy of the Word will begin at 12 p.m. at Chauvin Funeral Home, with burial following services at St. Francis de Sales Cemetery #2.

Gail is survived by her children, Laura Mutz; grandson, Brennen Mutz; and brothers, Harry Dupre and wife Valerie, Raymond Dupre and wife Claudette Dupre, and Mark Dupre and wife Janet.

She was preceded in death by her mother, Edna Mae Buquet Naquin; son, Gary Mutz; and brother, Gerald Dupre.

Gail worked for the Clerk of Court for over 30 years before her retirement in August of 2014.

Gail was a kind, compassionate and caring person who always made others feel special. She loved animals; most especially her pet dog companion, Maddie.

She enjoyed spending quality time with her family.

Gail will be missed and never be forgotten. She will always be cherished and loved.

The family would like to thank all those who showed much love and helped Gail and family in their time of need.

Chauvin Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
Published in Houma Today & The Daily Comet from Sept. 22 to Sept. 24, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Gail's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Chauvin Funeral Home - Houma
Download Now